Kylie Jenner, Sneaker Guru, Shares Her Best Kicks-Styling Secrets

For better or worse, none of us can be Kylie Jenner—but if you want to dress like her, she has now officially elucidated her sneaker-styling secrets for the world, and they actually make a lot of sense. “I like high-tops with leggings or out at night with a sexy dress,” Jenner told Vogue. For day, you’ll often catch her gallivanting about her Hidden Hills mansion in low-tops, to elongate her gams: “With shorts or skirts, low-tops so my legs look longer.”

MORE: 25 Ways to Wear Sneakers Every Single Day This Summer

She didn’t stop there. She’s all about wearing leggings and sneakers with leather jackets or hoodies, she said, like that Marcelo Burlon x Tyga sweatshirt she wore on a supermarket run to Gelson’s in Hollywood with BFF Jordyn Woods earlier this week. (If you’re dying to look just like Jenner and have $550 to burn, that hoodie is here.) Regardless of the outfit, the kicks must be easy to walk in. Sneakers worth their salt “have to be comfortable … and chic,” said Jenner.

As to how she remains put together while wandering around in sneakers: Try all-black, which immediately streamlines any look. And “it’s all in the accessories,” said Jenner, whose latest Puma campaign dropped yesterday. (It must be pointed out here that exactly zero NYC subways these days look like her graffitied rendition above, but—such is advertising.) She added that she loves to pair sneaks with “an edgy backpack or purse,” which “can change a casual look immediately.”

MORE: Is Kylie Jenner Opening a Makeup Store?

At the end of the day, though, Jenner said she doesn’t analyze what she wears too much—which sounds like a lie, coming from the woman who has taken to Snapchat to ask followers which outfit she should choose, but whatever. “It’s the high-low look and not taking it too seriously,” Jenner said. “I try not to overthink it—it’s an unexpected combo that really works.”

Scroll down to see her practicing what she preaches on her Instagram.