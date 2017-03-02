Not Cool: Kylie Jenner Posts Topless Pics of Herself Smoking on Instagram

We’re not sure exactly when it happened, but somehow, models and “cool girls” have gone back to glorifying smoking. The year is 2017, we know without a shadow of a doubt that smoking is bad for you, anti-tobacco groups have worked tirelessly for years to remove cigarettes from appearing in mainstream advertisements and in high-fashion editorials, and yet—they’re back. And Kylie Jenner posted not one, but two photos of herself topless in bed smoking yesterday, which really seems unnecessary, since she’s such a role model for young girls.

“On a wednesday with @sashasamsonova,” Jenner wrote, tagging her go-to photographer from the past couple of years. The black-and-white pics are beautiful and classy—but there’s no getting around the fact that the action of the photographs is smoking. And in both, it’s clear that the message is—cigarettes are hot as hell.

This is not the first time one of the people from that girl gang has been spotted smoking in high-profile pics. Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid stripped down to nothing but lingerie and cigarettes for a photo shoot for Love magazine a month ago, and though the photos were lovely—also black and white, showcasing the young models’ natural beauty—there really was no reason for either of them to be holding cigs, except for the fact that it added an air of intrigue and allure to the harmful act.

We’re not sure who started this trend, but someone needs to stop it—stat. In the meantime, we just want to point out that Kylie (and Kendall, and Bella) would look just as gorgeous in these pics sans cigarette, and that a beautiful woman never needs a prop or a crutch to showcase her charm.