Kylie Jenner Is Getting Dragged for Smoking Again

Kylie Jenner is used to posing for selfies with questionable things—an anaconda, a half-ripped sweater, Fit Tea—but nothing gets the Internet more riled up than when the 19-year-old smokes.

Yesterday, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star posted a sultry black-and-white selfie of her on Instagram, and while she looked bangin’, per usual, the Internet wasn’t a fan of her latest accessory: a lit cigarette (which could also be a marijuana joint.) In the picture, the reality star lounges on her bed topless as a hand fixes her hair and smoke wafts from her lips.

Clearly, this wasn’t one of Kylie’s average iPhone-and-mirror selfies. This was a full-blown photoshoot meant for her to look more glamorous (or at least more aesthetic) than usual. The ~artsy~ pic didn’t go over well with the Internet, who slammed the star for glamorizing smoking and promoting such a bad habit. Some fans also made the valid point that Kylie is able to flaunt her smoking, while many people of color face jail time for doing the same.

With nearly 100 million Instagram followers, Kylie’s got a lot of influence. If you need proof, take a look at these tweets from fans who are considering smoking after Kylie lit up and posted it to Insta.

If it’s a plus, the selfie isn’t recent. It’s part of a smoking-in-bed series Kylie did in March. Still, we hope Kylie nixes the smoking selfies all together and sticks to the Fit Tea spon. (Never thought we’d say that one.)