Kylie Jenner Was Supposed To Join Her Sisters At The 2019 Emmys But She Bailed At The Last Minute

This makeup mogul missed out on a bit of fiasco. Kylie Jenner skipped the Emmys and her reason makes so much sense. On Sunday, Sept. 22–Kim Kardashian West and Kendall Jenner attended the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards to present the award for Outstanding Reality TV Series. Though the legendary RuPaul took home the prize for his iconic show, RuPaul’s Drag Race–the entire thing was slightly disastrous.

Kendall and Kim usually get their fashions right for red carpets. However, last night they both missed the mark. In fact, Kendall fully looked like she was wearing a turtleneck under her gown. But the fashion missteps weren’t the only issue. As Kendall and Kim were presenting the award–the entire Emmys audience laughed at them. It was highly uncomfy. During the intro, the sisters said that their family and their show–Keeping Up with the Kardashians presented “real people” who tell “unfiltered and unscripted” stories. Um…

The KarJenners are fully really people. However, we all know that matriarch Kris Jenner edits the show to within an inch of its life, showcasing her daughters in their very best light. It looks like Kylie narrowly missed the slight humiliation that her older sisters had to endure. People is reporting that Stormi’s mama had a good reason for skipping the evening’s festivities.

Though no real details have been revealed, we know that Kylie was sick and is now resting and recovering. Khloé Kardashian didn’t come to cover for her either because she was busy live-tweeting the newest episode of KUWTK.

Hopefully, Kylie is feeling better.