Kylie Jenner’s Skincare Launch Party Was A Bubblegum Pink Dream

Say what you want about the KarJenners, but they know how to through an epic party. Kylie Jenner’s skincare launch party photos are yummy pink perfection. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is celebrating the launch of her new line, Kylie Skin so of course, she had to get together with her sisters and friends to celebrate it.

Though her supermodel sister, Kendall, was at Cannes Film Festival for work, Kylie’s other sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé along with her mom, Kris Jenner, and dad, Caitlyn Jenner were all there to celebrate the youngest KarJanner’s latest success. The theme was pink–just like the adorable packaging of Kylie Skin’s six core products. Of course, all of the Karjenners were information with their pastel pink attire.

When Jenner launched Kylie Skin she said,

KYLIE F*CKING SKIN! wow. Skincare and makeup go hand in hand and Kylie Skin was something i dreamt up soon after Kylie Cosmetics. I’ve been working on this for what feels like a lifetime so i can’t believe I’m finally announcing! building my makeup line from the ground up has taught me a lot and I’m so blessed with that knowledge to apply to my brand new company! Birthing a whole new team, manufacturing, fulfillment etc separate from my cosmetics line was challenging but here we are! I got the best of the best for you guys! Everything is cruelty free, vegan, gluten free, paraben and sulfate free and suitable for all skintypes. Make sure you follow @kylieskin to stay updated. I’ll be revealing these amazing products very soon! the official launch date is 5/22! Yay!! so much love went into this. it all starts with skin. Stay tuned can’t wait to share. #KylieSkin KylieSkin.com.

The soiree was full of fun Instagramable moments, including a stand-in photobooth that looked like a magazine cover. Most importantly, the party had plenty of snacks. Apparently, Stormi’s mom is obsessed with Ramen, so there was plenty of that, along with cupcakes, sushi (with pink rice of course–the theme could not be broken), french fries, pink ice cream with glitter-adorned cones, personal pizzas and cocktails. Kylie doesn’t want y’all to forget that she’s 21 now.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians starlet also had her very own personalized adult pressed juice: Coconut Blush, which included tequila, raspberry, lime, and coconut.

Still, the best part of the entire event (besides the food) was the roller skating rink. Kylie fitted her guests with custom pink roller skates and everyone hit the skate floor.

Kylie Skin is out now. The product line includes a foaming face wash, walnut face scrub (which Jenner is getting a ton of flack for), vanilla milk toner, face moisturizer, and eye cream. Every single product retails for less than $30 each.