Kylie Jenner’s Sisters Tease Her Because She’s A Billionaire Bae

We wouldn’t know anything about this, but apparently, being the baby of the family comes with great responsibility. Kylie Jenner’s sisters reacting to her billionaire net worth is relatable AF. Siblings always know when to humble you and knock you down a peg. Kylie is set to appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show next week and in a sneak peek clip of her appearance, she shared that her old sisters tease her because she’s richer than they are.

What a life.

“It’s only when we’re in a group chat talking about where we should go for a trip, everyone’s like, ‘Kylie? You going to pay for it?’” the Kylie Cosmetics said. “But they’re all really proud of me for sure.” To be clear–it’s not like any of the KarJenners are about to be applying for government assistance. Kylie’s company has pushed her toward billionaire status–but her sisters are millionaires in their own right.

Supermodel Kendall Jenner’s is worth $30 million. Goop founder Kourtney Kardashian’s is worth $35 million, KKW Beauty mogul and reality queen Kim Kardashian has a $350 million net worth and Good American founder Khloé Kardashian is worth $40 million. Everyone has cheese on their burger around these parts. The KarJenners were already wealthy, but Keeping Up with the Kardashians have elevated them.

Still, there has been some dispute about whether Kylie is actually, “Self-made.” She didn’t exactly pull herself up by her bootstraps. Still, Kylie has defended her Forbes title. “There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth,” she told Interview Germany. “That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100 percent of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that.”