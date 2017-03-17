StyleCaster
Share

Kylie Jenner Shows Off All Her Expensive Jewelry on Snapchat

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner Shows Off All Her Expensive Jewelry on Snapchat

Lauren Caruso
by
Kylie Jenner
Photo: Getty Images

Got a minute? Here’s your mid-day roundup of all your need-to-know news in fashion, beauty, entertainment, and beyond.

Kylie Jenner showed off her expensive jewelry on Snapchat, proving that she’s learned nothing from Kim’s and Kendall’s robbery. [Daily Mail]

Coachella is suing Urban Outfitters for trademark infringement. [The Cut]

Amanda Seyfried just got “secret married” which is what publications now call “eloping,” apparently. [Elle]

The new Stan Smith sneakers are way, way different. [Refinery29]

One woman mistook her ovarian cancer for IBS: Here’s how she figured it out. [Cosmopolitan]

Eva Mendes made her first appearance in six months and looked damn good doing it. [Us Weekly]

Are manicures actually worth it? An investigation. [Racked]

This is the most insane makeup tutorial we’ve ever seen. [Teen Vogue]

MORE: The Kardashians Make an Insane Amount of Money on Instagram Ads

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share