Kylie Jenner’s Fully Sheer Jumpsuit Is Sparking Some Confusion

Thursday night was Justin Bieber’s Justice album release party at The Nice Guy in Los Angeles. Kendall and Kylie Jenner were there, of course, wearing black face masks to enter the venue. Both women looked amazing but Kylie’s sheer jumpsuit seriously turned heads. I have to admit, I wasn’t sure what I was looking at at first. But now I think I love it? At least, I love it for her.

The wine red suit has velvet inserts and a mesh base. It looks like she’s in head-to-toe mesh with a velvet bra, undies and a little tied-up sarong. But really, the entire thing is one piece. No, we have no idea how she got it on, either. She would need a lot of help. The jumpsuit in question is actually the LaQuan Smith Cutout Velvet Bodysuit, which is on sale for a cool $1,000+ if you want to twin with Kylie.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It’s not super warm in Los Angeles right now so Kylie added an Art School red vinyl trench coat and matching Givenchy heels. Her Louis Vuitton Iconoclast Monogram Canvas Twisted Box added to the luxe look. Kylie went full glam for her makeup, too. If you look closely, you can see she’s rocking faux lashes on just a half lash, which is a trend that’s been gaining speed as of late. Her lips look like a signature Kylie Cosmetics mid-pink so it’s possible she took her own makeup for a spin.

If the sheer jumpsuit looks familiar, celebrities including Rihanna and Winnie Harlow have worn LaQuan Smith’s dresses on a few occasions. And I’m not mad about it. Keep it up, ladies.