Kylie Jenner Lets Everyone Know She Doesn’t Have a Sex Tape After Her Twitter Is Hacked

Kylie Jenner’s Twitter account was hacked last night, but she stayed pretty calm about it. She did, however, seize the opportunity to speak out about that rumored sex tape she and Tyga may or may not have. “Everyone’s like, ‘Leak the sex tape,'” Jenner said in a quick Snapchat video after someone started going completely HAM from her account. “Guys, you’re never going to see a sex tape from me. It’s not going to happen.”

In an earlier Snap, she let everyone know that she was straight chillin’ while someone posted some seriously messed up stuff to her account. “Mmm, so, my Twitter was hacked, and I don’t really care,” she said, nibbling on some yogurt-covered pretzels, because that’s what you do when someone starts posting pornographic, homophobic, and racist messages from your Twitter. “I’m just letting ’em have fun,” she said, popping a pretzel in her mouth.

I just witnessed the whole Kylie Jenner hack happen. @lolsw4y ‘s now had his account suspended. 😂 pic.twitter.com/Q04sJey5Wt — Hristina (@hristinamadz) June 6, 2016

Everything is back to normal today, with the offending tweets long gone from Jenner’s account. It’s worth noting, though, that Katy Perry’s Twitter was hacked last week; who will be next? We’re putting our money on Justin Bieber.