Keeping Up with Kendall: Kylie Jenner Models in September ‘Vogue’ Too

Kendall Jenner isn’t the only one in the fam who appears in Vogue‘s September issue. Though Kenny may be featured on the cover, younger sis Kylie Jenner can also be found within the pages of the biggest issue of the year, modeling a Gucci dress as part of a feature about fashion’s “dramatic shifts in proportion.” Alongside Zendaya, Willow and Jaden Smith, and others, Kylie holds court in a, uh, dramatic shift that capitalizes on the unusual-sleeves portion of the piece, which also shouts-out super-short miniskirts and XL tops.

This is definitely not the first time Kylie has modeled, but the shot is different than other recent photo shoots. In March, she appeared in Wonderland, putting on makeup and yawning while checking her iPhone. Late last year, she posed for Interview, seriously pissing people off by posing in a wheelchair. Then there was that weird little feature in Vogue earlier this year in which Kyles posed with Bella Hadid and Lottie Moss in “cheap” clothes, heralding the “steal of the month” in duds that mostly cost upward of $200.

In any event, Kylie looks a little uncomfortable in this new Vogue shot—this is not her stomping grounds, a.k.a. posing for laid-back (but v. staged) shots on Instagram. Look how much calmer she looks in her natural habitat:

Anyway, congrats are in order to the Jenner sisters for making it a two-for-one and both showing up in Vogue at the same time. Too bad they didn’t both make the cover, though.