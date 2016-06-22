Kylie Jenner’s Starter Mansion Is Now on the Market, and It’s a Sight to Behold

Kylie Jenner made the baffling decision to buy her very own mansion before she turned 18 year last year, despite the fact that she was already sharing a perfectly good mansion with her mom that was surely big enough to hide from her. (Also, what could a teenager possibly do with a suburban mansion all to herself besides use it for endless selfie backdrops?) But Kylie was pleased with her purchase—so pleased, in fact, that she bought a $6 million house last month, and we’re pretty sure we heard our 300-square-foot studio laugh at us. Now the blooming makeup mogul’s old home—you know, that old thing she bought for $2.7 million in 2015—is on sale for $3.9 million. What a steal.

It’s a major price hike for one year, but King Kylie turned the Tuscan mansion into an ultra-luxe palace that manages to be both minimalist and ostentatious. To transform the 4,851-square-foot home, she worked with designer Jeff Andrews, who enforced a monochromatic theme.

There is, of course, endless closet space—a walk-in the size of a bedroom and a separate closet dedicated to shoes and purses.

And a pool. You’ve got to have a pool.

We miss this house already.