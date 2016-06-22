StyleCaster
Share

Kylie Jenner’s Starter Mansion Is Now on the Market, and It’s a Sight to Behold

What's hot
StyleCaster

Kylie Jenner’s Starter Mansion Is Now on the Market, and It’s a Sight to Behold

by
Ewing Associates, Sotheby's International Realty

Ewing Associates, Sotheby’s International Realty

Kylie Jenner made the baffling decision to buy her very own mansion before she turned 18 year last year, despite the fact that she was already sharing a perfectly good mansion with her mom that was surely big enough to hide from her. (Also, what could a teenager possibly do with a suburban mansion all to herself besides use it for endless selfie backdrops?) But Kylie was pleased with her purchase—so pleased, in fact, that she bought a $6 million house last month, and we’re pretty sure we heard our 300-square-foot studio laugh at us. Now the blooming makeup mogul’s old home—you know, that old thing she bought for $2.7 million in 2015—is on sale for $3.9 million. What a steal.

Ewing Associates, Sotheby's International Realty

Ewing Associates, Sotheby’s International Realty

It’s a major price hike for one year, but King Kylie turned the Tuscan mansion into an ultra-luxe palace that manages to be both minimalist and ostentatious. To transform the 4,851-square-foot home, she worked with designer Jeff Andrews, who enforced a monochromatic theme.

Ewing Associates, Sotheby's International Realty

Ewing Associates, Sotheby’s International Realty

There is, of course, endless closet space—a walk-in the size of a bedroom and a separate closet dedicated to shoes and purses.

MORE: 10 Amazing Celebrity Closets

Ewing Associates, Sotheby's International Realty

Ewing Associates, Sotheby’s International Realty

And a pool. You’ve got to have a pool.

Ewing Associates, Sotheby's International Realty

Ewing Associates, Sotheby’s International Realty

We miss this house already.

MORE: Check Out Taylor Swift’s New $40,000-a-Month Carriage House

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share