Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Tips for Taking the Perfect Selfie

It seems as though the Kardashian/Jenner sisters leave little to the mystery. But until today, Kylie Jenner’s tricks to capturing an Instagram-worthy selfie were unbeknownst to humankind. Does she use Facetune? VSCO? Photoshop? All three?

Thankfully, we’re no longer in the dark. In a new video released today on her website, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star detailed every last tip (spoiler: There’s only two, but less is more, right?) to nailing the perfect shot alongside half-sister, Khloé, who seemed equally as intrigued as we are. “Wanna know my secrets to being a social media master?” she wrote. “Watch me teach Khloé the basic rules I ALWAYS follow when taking Instagram photos or Snapchat videos. Trust me, they’re the keys to success!”

Behold, the keys to selfie success:

Step 1: Sunset lighting. Every day around 4:45pm Kylie journeys to Selfie City, as we’ll call it, otherwise known as her backyard. As the sun sets, she takes full advantage of magic hour’s light with her Instagram manager, Victoria. (My Instagram manager’s name is Self-Timer and my backyard is an alleyway home to several rats, so perhaps this is where we plebeians go wrong?)

Step 2: Know your angles. Kyles appears to be a fan of the left side of her face and likes to put her hair behind her ear, while simultaneously doing something weird with her lips. Khloé asked her what exactly she does with those lips in a selfie, and while Kylie didn’t go into too much detail we would recommend saying “prune” to achieve this effect.

But if you still can’t quite nail the shot, don’t fret. It seems as though practice (and a very patient Instagram manager) makes perfect even for Kylie Jenner, as Khloé was astounded by the number of photos on Jenner’s iPhone. We can only imagine.