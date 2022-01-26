Khloé & Kendall May Have Just Leaked Kylie’s 2nd Baby’s Gender—Is She Having a Boy or a Girl?

Since she announced her pregnancy in September 2021, Kardashian fans have had one question on their minds: What is Kylie Jenner’s second baby’s gender and is she having a boy or a girl?

Kylie announced in an Instagram video at the time that she and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, whom she’s been dating on and off since April 2017, were expecting a second child three years after the birth of their first daughter, Stormi Webster, in February 2018. The 90-second video started with a clip of Kylie holding up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cut to Travis hugging her stomach. The next clip showed the parents in the car with Stormi on the way to an OBGYN appointment, where the doctor tells them that their baby “a couple of days away from a heartbeat.” The video also sees Stormi tell her grandmother, Kris Jenner, that Kylie is pregnant with an envelope filled with ultrasound photos. “Wait a second…are you pregnant? Stormi, we’re gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!” Kris says in the video. Kylie captioned the post with a pregnant woman emoji and tagged Travis.

A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that Stormi is “over the moon” to become an older sister. Kylie is most excited about giving Stormi a sibling, and Stormi is over the moon ecstatic,” the insider said. “Travis and Kylie are trying to include Stormi bit by bit and doing things like involving her in what the nursery will look like. They are making sure she knows how loved she is and preparing her to be a big sister by keeping her very engaged.”

Kylie’s pregnancy also comes after she told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2020 that she wanted more kids. “My friends all pressure me about it,” she said at the time. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.” Though she and Travis were broken up at the time, Kylie described him as her “best friend.” “We have such a great relationship,” Kylie said of Travis. “We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”

What is Kylie Jenner’s second baby’s gender?

So…what is Kylie Jenner’s second baby’s gender? While she hasn’t confirmed the sex of her child yet, Kylie’s older sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, revealed a massive clue about the gender in January 2022 when they were photographed shopping for the baby at Juvenile Shop in Sherman Oaks, California. In photos published by the Daily Mail, Khloé and Kendall could be seen FaceTiming their mom, Kris, while looking at baby dolls and pink outfits, which leads fans to believe that Kylie is expecting another daughter.

The photographs also showed Khloé, who wore a beige top and matching leggings with a pair of Gucci boots, and Kendall, who was dressed in an orange cardigan, black jeans and loafers, leave the baby store with multiple bags. In an interview with Vouge in September 2021, Kylie was asked about the name for her second baby and revealed that she and Travis decided to keep their child’s gender a surprise. “Well, we need to find out the gender first [before we choose a name], and we decided to wait,” she said.

When is Kylie Jenner due?

So when is Kylie Jenner due? The answer is around February 2022. A source told People in August 2021 that the Kylie Cosmetics alum was already a “few months along.” Kylie is a few months along. She has a cute bump. She is beyond excited,” the insider said. “She has been wanting to give [daughter] Stormi a sibling for a while. She loves being a mom. She is thrilled that she and Travis are pregnant again. She has been enjoying her pregnancy in private. She has only spent time with close friends and family.” The source also noted that Kylie has been “enjoying her pregnancy in private.”

A source also told Life & Style in August 2021 that Kylie was three months along at the time, which would place her due date around February 2022. (Stormi was also born in February.) “Kylie is just past the three-month mark and the pregnancy is going smoothly,” the insider said.

The timeline matches when Kylie stopped drinking, according to a TikTok theory in August 2021. Two weeks before Kylie’s baby announcement, a TikTok theory about the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum’s secret pregnancy went viral. In a TikTok posted on August 11, user @carolinecaresalot shared evidence on why she thought Kylie was pregnant, which turned out to be true. The main receipts were videos and photos shared by Kylie and her friends for her 24th birthday on August 10. In comparison to her 22nd birthday, for which Kylie posted a photo of herself in front of massive “22” flower arrangement on a super yacht in the middle of the ocean, the E! personality instead hosted a small brunch and painting party with some friends for her 24th, which hints that something is different.

Though her low-key celebration could’ve been due to the pandemic, the TikTok user explained that none of Kylie’s guests, including her best friends Stassi and Victoria Villarroel, shared photos of videos of Kylie at her party. Instead, all of the posts from the party were of the food, paintings or other guests. Even Kylie’s older sister, Khloé, posted a photo of lights from the party but none of her younger sister. Kylie’s other older sister, Kim, also didn’t share a photo from the party and instead posted a throwback of her and Kylie when she was a kid.

Though none of her guests posted photos of Kylie from her party, Kylie did share a series of photos of herself on her birthday. The pictures showed in a skin-tight knit dress with a glass of wine in her hand as she posed in the backyard of her house. The photos showed Kylie with her light pink long acrylic nails. However, in a photo Kim shared on her Instagram of various hands and drinks, Kylie’s hand was seen with lime green tips, which hints that she didn’t take the photos of her birthday post on the same day as her birthday party.

The TikTok user was also suspicious of videos from Kylie’s Instagram Story on the day of her birthday, which showed her from the neck up. The theory also comes two months after Kylie and Travis confirmed they were back together with a romantic Instagram post from New York City.

As fans remember, Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret when she was expecting her first child, Stormi Webster, in 2018. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale in June, Kylie explained why she didn’t confirm her pregnancy until after she had given birth.

“I shared so much of my life,” Kylie said. “I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.

Kim also suggested that the decision was made to keep Kylie and her baby safe. “There were times when we would be driving and pregnant, and paparazzi would almost crash into our cars because they just wanted a picture,” Kim said. “Kylie really wanted to, I think, protect her safety, the baby, and have that just be a private moment.”

