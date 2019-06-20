Kylie Jenner Claims She Was “Scared” Of Jordyn Woods & It’s Beyond F*cked Up

We can’t wait until this season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians comes to an end because it’s been team too much. Those KarJenners sure know how to milk things. In a new clip, Kylie Jenner claims she was scared of Jordyn Woods during the cheating scandal–and honestly, it’s a lot. So basically, Jordyn had been best friends with Kylie forever. Back in Feb, after a night on the town, the 21-year old curve model made a horrible choice to get caught up with Khloé Kardashian’s then-beau Tristan “Third Trimester” Thompson. We’re not going to sit here and act like Jordyn is super innocent in all this. As she explained on Red Table Talk–laying your legs on someone else’s man is super inappropriate, and she should’ve come clean about the whole thing. But as she explained, it was the NBA Baller who kissed her as she was exiting the soiree, which we know is super “on brand” for him.

Now, KUWTK is making us relive the dramz that went down in Feb. In a new clip, we can watch Kylie, Khloé, and Kim Kardashian West talking about the entire ordeal.

Khloé kicks off the convo saying, “Tristan, we’ve all known what he was capable of, look what he did when I was nine months pregnant. But I knew who he was. I never in a million years thought that’s who she was.” Sis, look what he did to his previous girlfriend, Jordan Craig, who was pregnant when he started seeing you…

Kim goes on to point out that no one would have thought that Jordyn would be capable of such treachery. “No one believed it. When it was online, no one believed it.”

This is when Kylie chimed in talking about the convo she had with her now-former bestie when it all went down. She explained,

I called her and she didn’t really say anything. She was just like crying the whole time. And I was just telling her, like, ‘I’m scared of you now. That you’re capable of waking up the next morning with a smile on your face. And then I pretty much told her exactly what we’ve been talking about, like, ‘You weren’t thinking about True, not Khloé, not me, but you weren’t even thinking about yourself. Look what you did. You can do whatever, but when it affects my family, me, that’s when it’s a problem.

Yes, the situation as really, f*cked up, but to say she was “scared” for Jordyn seems a bit melodramatic to us, especially when —like she did the same thing to Blac Chyna (who had a child too) with the whole Tyga saga. But whatevs, we’re just here so we don’t get fined.