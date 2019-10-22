LOL OK—Kylie Jenner Just Trademarked ‘Rise And Shine’ & Twitter Can’t Handle It

We could expect no less from Forbes’ youngest “self-made” billionaire than to jump at the next business opportunity. Which is precisely why Kylie Jenner’s “rise and shine” trademark now comes as no surprise. Yup, that’s right. You can expect to see a lot more merch from the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO, and we’re not just talking makeup. “Rise and Shine” branded hoodies are already sold-out on Kylie’s site, but there’s plenty more where that came from: Her latest trademark effort will cover everything from sleepwear, loungewear, socks, and underwear to belts, gloves, scarves, and yes, cosmetics. It’s about to be a “Rise and Shine” extravaganza.

This all started a week ago when Kylie Jenner gave an office tour to her fans on YouTube. In the video clip—which has since gone viral—Kylie wakes up baby Stormi by lowkey stunting on us with her vocals. “Rise and shine,” she sang. Needless to say, the internet fixated on the moment and turned it into a bonafide meme. Twitter users have been sharing their own takes on “rise and shine,” spanning everything from Kylie as the Gerber baby, to culture-specific versions of the phrase. Even celebrities have weighed in: pop artists like Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson have already shared a “Rise and Shine” duet, and Ariana Grande posted her own take on the tune shortly following its meme status.

All that was left to do was to trademark the phrase. After the hashtag #RiseandShine hit over a billion views on TikTok this week, Kylie seized the opportunity and filed the necessary legal paperwork. Yet fans on Twitter are weighing in, and they’re definitely not happy about it. It’s one thing for “Rise and Shine” to reach meme status; it’s entirely another to profit off of what’s definitely a commonplace phrase.

Still, Twitter’s having fun with it. One user wrote: “Is she going to trademark breathing next?” and honestly. Your mind! Who even knows.