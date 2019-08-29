Kylie Jenner Can’t Contain Her Excitement Over Stormi’s Latest Words

This makeup mogul is one proud mama. Kylie Jenner revealed how “smart” her daughter Stormi is during a red carpet premiere for Travis Scott’s new Netflix documentary this week. And we can’t blame her for gushing—especially after hearing the latest thing that one-year-old Stormi Webster had to say.

After Kylie, Travis, and Stormi walked the red carpet together for the Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly premiere, Kylie finally had a moment to share her thoughts about Stormi and the film. When asked about the latest updates in her daughter’s life, Kylie explained, “She just says a new word every day! This morning it was trampoline.” Woah—genius baby, much? Kylie thinks so, too. “I’m like, ‘How do you know how to say trampoline? You’re one and a half.’ She’s so smart.” Definitely!

No surprise here, then, that Kylie also thinks that her intelligent baby girl is a “scene-stealer” in both the feature film and in life: “She always steals the scene, for sure,” Kylie explained to an E! News reporter. Ever the doting mother, Kylie also shared her excitement about the simpler things in life, like getting her daughter to eat veggies. “She tried green beans [this week],” she said with a smile.

But trampolines and green beans aren’t the only major developments in Stormi’s young life. Already, the tiny tot made headlines this week for joining her parents on the red “brown carpet”— it was her first! Not to mention, this first premiere appearance was saved for her father’s film. Talk about support! Which, Kylie also has plenty of: when asked about the documentary, which documents Travis Scott’s childhood, rise to fame, and Stormi’s birth, Kylie could only be thrilled. “I’m so excited,” she said. Not wanting to ruin the surprise, Kylie explained, “I actually refrained from watching the final, final cut, and I’ve only seen when he was editing, so I’m excited.”

We are, too, Kylie!