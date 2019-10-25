Kylie Jenner Just Shared A Never-Before-Seen Baby Bump Photo & It’s Perfection

Only Kylie Jenner can make pregnancy this fashionable. It’s been about a year and a half since she was pregnant with her sweet little Stormi. The reality star kept her pregnancy a secret for many, many months. Now, Kylie Jenner’s revealed a never-before-seen baby bump pic. Earlier this year, she surprised fans with a birth video after Stormi came into the world. Now, Jenner shared a baby bump photo that fans haven’t seen before, and people are super happy.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was feeling sentimental and took to Instagram to share what she deemed one of her favorite baby bump photos. And it’s all out—a bare shot of her belly, which is super rare for the 22-year-old beauty mogul. Of course, like we said, we weren’t treated to any of these moments during her actual pregnancy, so it’s exciting for fans to get a glimpse into that part of her life now.

“I have so many belly photos but this one has always been one of my favorites,” Kylie captioned the post. She added, “baking my little baby storm was such a special time in my life… i actually became so much stronger and independent throughout the entire experience. women really are amazing.. tag a strong woman in your life 💓 @krisjenner.”

Jenner’s mom, Kris, replied with a sweet note for her daughter. Kris commented, “I love you so much 😍.” AKA “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!!”

Stormi is now 20 months old—time really does fly! She’s walking, laughing, dancing and talking. In fact, Jenner posted an adorable video of her daughter dancing to her new remix, “Rise and Shine.” Stormi hilariously thought it was one of her dad’s songs (can you blame her? Travis Scott is the musician in the family) and Jenner tried to correct her. But Stormi just wanted to listen to one of Scott’s hits instead. We guess she prefers his raps to Jenner’s morning lullaby.

Unfortunately, things are a bit rocky between Stormi’s parents right now. They’re balancing co-parenting but the two did split romantically a few weeks ago. The same day Jenner shared her baby bump photo, rumors circulated that she was seen flirting with Drake at his 33rd birthday party. “They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company. They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there,” a source told Us Weekly. Scott was apparently perturbed by this information, and we don’t blame him.

Luckily, it seems like the two are co-parenting to the best of their ability. They’d said little Stormi is their top priority always and forever. They even took her to a pumpkin patch together!