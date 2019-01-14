Kylie Jenner Had the Best Response to an Egg Beating Her World Record for the Most Instagram Likes

Oh, it’s on. Kylie Jenner responded to an egg beating her world record for the most Instagram likes, and let’s just say, we’re worried for the egg. The 21-year-old’s response came after an anonymous Instagram account, named world_record_egg, posted a photo of a single brown egg, with a mission to take down Jenner’s previous world record for the most Instagram likes. Before the egg came around, Jenner held the world record at 18 million likes for a photo of her baby daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Travis Scott.

“Let’s set a world record together and get the most liked post on Instagram,” the account captioned their Instagram, which was first posted on January 4. “Beating the current world record held by Kylie Jenner (18 million)! We got this 🙌”

It took about 10 days, but the egg has officially surpassed Jenner’s in likes, with more than 29 million likes—and counting—as of morning January 14.

But what does Jenner think of this? Well, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Sunday night to weigh in on an egg taking her Instagram throne, and it looks like she has some not-so-nice plans for the little brown egg. After her world record was beaten, Jenner posted an old Snapchat video of her cooking a brown egg—similar to the one that beat her—on hot cement. Above the video was the text, “Kylie when she sees the world record egg account.” “Take that little egg,” Jenner wrote in the caption.

In the debate of which came first, the Kylie or the egg, in this case, it’s the egg—for now.