Did Travis Scott Shade Kanye West? Kylie Jenner Answered for Us All

From Taylor Swift to Drake, Kanye West‘s list of celebrity feuds is never-ending. But could his latest drama be with his sister-in-law’s boyfriend, Travis Scott?

Rumors of a feud started on Saturday after Scott Instagrammed a picture of him with a Nike sock on his chest. The picture came after West accused Scott on Twitter of threatening him on his song “Sicko Mode” with Drake, who was involved with West in a Twitter feud that week. In the song, Drake and Scott rap about preferring “checks over stripes,” referring to the competition between Nike, a brand they both have deals with, and Adidas, which manufactures West’s Yeezy sneakers. “I hit Trav earlier today Now he just hit me More threats,” West tweeted.

Considering Scott’s deals with West’s competitor, many considered the “Butterfly Effect” rapper’s Instagram, which the Nike logo was front and center, to be shade at West. “Travis Scott is my kinda petty 😂😂” one fan tweeted. After seeing rumors of the shade, Scott’s girlfriend Kylie Jenner, took to Twitter to clear her man’s name. She explained that Scott’s Instagram wasn’t shade but simply a picture of a sweatshirt design. She also claimed that Scott and West talked out their issues and the family is good. “he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy. ♥️” Kylie tweeted.

As for West, he also confirmed that he and Scott worked out their issues. So don’t expect a Scott-West feud on Keeping Up with the Kardashians any time soon. As for West’s relationship with Drake, that’s a different story.