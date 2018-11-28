Kylie Jenner Wore Shiny Red-Orange Pants, and Now We Want Shiny Red-Orange Pants

Shiny red-orange pants. The phrase—rather, the idea behind the phrase—sounds horrible, terrible, no-good-very-bad, or insert-other-negative-adjective-of-your-choosing-here. Naturally, one would assume that shiny red-orange pants would be just as awful in practice as they seem in theory, but Kylie Jenner‘s latest street style ensemble has us thoroughly questioning this logic.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan stepped out in New York City on Tuesday wearing a graphic tee, a cropped camel trucker jacket and—you guessed it—a pair of shiny red-orange pants. The most surprising part of this isn’t the outfit itself, but the fact that Jenner looked good wearing it.

The top of Jenner’s look is incredibly low-key. Nothing says “chill winter’s day” like a printed T-shirt and cozy jacket—even if the wearer has perfectly coiffed bleach-blonde hair, perfectly manicured nails and a perfectly made-up face.

The pants, however, divert any semblance of nonchalance the outfit once offered—steering it straight into bold territory. The pants catch eyes, turn heads, demand attention. What kind of person wears stark red-orange in November? Who opts for shiny fabric when there are tons of sleeker, more demure matte options available? And what kind of person wants to highlight their stomach, hips, thighs and ass by covering them in an unforgiving fabric in a figure-hugging cut and bright AF color?

Kylie Jenner, that’s who—and she made the whole damn thing work.

Jenner mitigated the pants’ potentially overpowering effect by juxtaposing them with something grungy and casual. The result isn’t some kind of clash-y faux-pas—it’s harmony. Jeans would’ve kept the look unassuming, but the pants elevate it into statement-making territory; a different top or jacket would’ve rendered the look next-level extra, but her casual selections keep the ensemble balanced.

Oh, and those concerns over unforgiving fabrics, figure-hugging cuts and attention-demanding colors? A non-issue. Jenner could pull off high-waisted, tight, shiny anything—and the fact that she probably has an incredible tailor doesn’t hurt, either.

We’ve long laughed at the iconic Mean Girls line: “One time I saw Cady Heron wearing army pants and flip-flops, so I bought army pants and flip-flops.” But we just experienced out first army-pants-and-flip-flop moments at the hands of Jenner (and those shiny red-orange pants).

Excuse us while we go snag a pair of our own—and spend the next month trying to figure out how to style them as masterfully as she did.