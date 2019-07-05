Kylie Jenner Revealed Why She Really Started Kylie Cosmetics & It’s Incredible

There’s a ton of money in the makeup industry. However, Kylie Jenner’s reason for starting Kylie Cosmetics wasn’t money. Kylie is setting the record straight, revealing why she started her lucrative and popular makeup line. According to Forbes, Kylie is the youngest self-made billionaire, but the youngest of the KarJenner clan didn’t start her line to get mega-rich.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Arabia, Jenner revealed that her line actually started as a passion project and then formed into a business. “I don’t really do it to make money or think that far into the future if this is going to be super-successful. I just knew my talents and was passionate about make-up and lips and lipsticks,” she explained. “It’s been a real love of mine for as long as I can remember. I never even knew that you can really turn your passion into a business, you know. I just followed my heart and went with how I felt. Now I just feel so blessed every day to wake up, have fun doing what I love and make a career out of it. It’s amazing!”

Kylie has been working to balance being a young mom, running her business and passion, all after growing up in the spotlight.

Honestly, I don’t remember a time when I did have privacy because we started our show when I was 9 years old. I feel like I just grew up in it and so I figured out a way of living that is comfortable for me. Of course, there are times when you feel like your privacy is invaded. But I feel like I’ve learned how to pull back when I need to. I love my fans and we have such a strong relationship. I do love sharing and inspiring and bringing people into my life. I feel like I was definitely made to do what I do.

But Kylie is making privacy and intimate moments with her family a priority. I’ll take the week off and spend more time with Stormi, or I like to go on trips when I’m feeling overwhelmed. “I just have my little message in life,” she shared. “As human beings, we get stressed out and we all have our little way of coming back together.”