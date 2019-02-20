Here’s How Kylie Jenner Feels About Jordyn Woods Cheating with Tristan Thompson on Khloé Kardashian

We’re still recovering from the news that Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson broke up over his infidelity with Jordyn Woods. Now, we finally know Kylie Jenner’s reaction to the Jordyn Woods, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

News broke on Tuesday, February 19, that Kardashian and Thompson broke up after he was seen cheating on her with Woods at a West Hollywood club over the weekend. But what does Jenner think? As fans of the reality TV family know, Jenner and Woods have been best friends since they were preteens, so the Kylie Cosmetics founder is likely feeling some strong emotions about her best friend making out with her older sister’s boyfriend.

According to a source for E! News, Jenner “was in denial for days” and “is very torn on how to handle the situation.” It’s for good reason too. Jenner and Woods are the true definition of BFFs; she even refers to Woods as “Auntie Jordyn” and allows her friend to stay in her guest house.

As for how the rest of Kardashian’s sisters feel, the source told E! News, “The whole family is writing Jordyn off.” The source also added that Kardashian is in “disbelief” over the situation and especially over the fact that the cheating happened with someone she knew. “Khloé is more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her,” the source said.”She can’t believe it.”

E! News reports that Kardashian found out about the cheating on Monday through a mutual friend. When she confronted Thompson about the claims, a second source said that he “tried to deny” the rumors. “She heard it from multiple people and doesn’t believe him for a second,” the source said.. “She is angry more than she is sad. And she’s shocked Jordyn would do this. Of all the guys in the world, she can’t fathom why Jordyn would make a decision like this. Khloé is reliving the worst kind of betrayal and pain all over again.”

As for what happened that night, E! News reported that Thompson and Woods were hanging out with a “group of mutual friends” to see Drake and his crew. Eventually, things became flirty. “Tristan had his arms around her at one point,” the source said. “Jordyn stood by him the entire time they were out and he was laughing and smiling at her.”

After their hangout, a source told E! News that Thompson invited Woods to his house for a “secretive” afterparty, where she stayed over. “Jordyn stayed at Tristan’s house partying with him and his friends until the early hours of the morning, and they were very touchy,” the source said.. “They sat together on the couch and were talking and cuddling for hours. They had chemistry the entire night and everyone could see it…you could tell they were into each other.”

Woods has yet to address the claims.