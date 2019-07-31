Kylie Jenner Is Not Here For Your Kylie Skin Fake Review Claims

This makeup mogul doesn’t have time for trolls, so she sets them in their place. Kylie Jenner’s reaction to Kylie Skin fake review claims is a no holds barred approach. Jenner first launched her new skincare linen earlier this spring. You remember—it was like a Barbie, bumble gum pink-themed dream. She then took a bunch of her gal pals on a trip to Turks & Caicos to celebrate. But unfortunately, the skincare line has faced a bit of backlash. In fact, many people are saying she used fake reviews to bump up her products. But don’t worry, Jenner is shutting that down.

So—where to begin? Well, on May 14, Jenner shared a video to her Kylie Skin Instagram account of her washing her face. She was using her walnut face scrub which she dubbed the “secret to [her] fresh face.” But fans were ~not~ having it. Because apparently, walnut scrubs are actually pretty bad for your skin. They can cause little tears and fissures in sensitive skin. People quickly called the young reality star out for promoting a product that actually is potentially harmful. These were some of the responses on Twitter at the time, and…well, they’re a lot.

Alright, that happened well over two months ago, so why are we looking at it now? Well, shortly after the negative feedback, Jenner posted some positive reviews that her products were supposedly receiving. At the end of May, Jenner took to Instagram once again, sharing comments from pleased customers.

In early June, she shared more:

And both of those Instagram posts have received some pretty negative responses from people who believed them to be fake.

Despite the negative feedback, Jenner’s products have still been selling like wildfire. And yesterday, the 21-year-old beauty mogul took to Instagram yet again to share a slideshow of positive reviews. She wrote,

I see all your @kylieskinreviews daily!! I wish i could post them all. You don’t even understand how good it makes me feel to know so many of you are falling in love just like i did 💗 thank you for the support and trust i promise i got you 😉 i teamed up with the best factory’s out to collaborate on magic for a good price. KylieSkin.com ✨🦋

And this time, when people had bad things to say, Jenner swiftly shut them down. One follower wrote, “So you faking reviews for sells?” LOL, no dude, Jenner replied…basically. Alright, she didn’t say that, but she did reply saying “ur a hater. why would i need to fake reviews. These are real people. Go look em up”

Boom. There it is. And Jenner’s fans are standing by her. In fact one person replied, saying, “I’m NICHOLE from the review you just posted! He can look me up!! What a hater! Love all your products.”