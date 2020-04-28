Kylie Jenner Just Spoofed Her Mom’s Iconic ‘KUWTK’ Scene on TikTok 

Who said the Kardashian-Jenners don’t have talent? Kylie Jenner re-created Kendall and Kris’ KUWTK scene on TikTok, and it. was. everything. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to her social media on Monday, April 27, to post a video of her and her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, spoofing a scene from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where Kris is confused at Kendall’s joke.

The scene, which takes place near a pool, starts with Kris complimenting Kendall’s jeans. “Those are cute jeans,” Kris tells her daughter. Kendall responds, “You’re cute jeans.” That’s when a back and forth starts between Kris and Kendall as Kris thinks Kendall says “your cute jeans.” “Those are mine?” Kris responds.

For Kylie’s video, the Kylie Skin CEO and her BFF lip-sync the conversation, which ends with Kendall frustrated with her mom who doesn’t understand her joke. “you are cute jeans @krisjenner @kendalljenner,” she captioned the video. Long story short, it was epic. Of course, Kylie’s TikTok earned her hundreds of comments from KUWTK fans. Even Kendall commented to compliment Kylie and Stassi on their performance. “lol ❤️ you two,” Kendall wrote.

In a March 2020 interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Kylie talked about how her siblings often compare her to Kris because of their personalities and their drives in their careers. “My siblings compare us all the time. I see my mom almost every day; I was over there last night. I’ll just go by her house. We’re always here working together, doing different things, or taking meetings together,” she said.

Kylie also revealed that she still has a strong relationship with her father, Caitlyn Jenner. “My dad was the best growing up. Never missed a sports game. Took us to school every day, and our school was like 45 minutes from our house,” she said.

Love the KUWTK spoofs, Kylie. Keep them coming.

