Kylie Jenner Was Given the Cutest Puppy for Her 19th Birthday

The Kardashian/Jenner family is known for extravagant gift-giving—you’ll remember that Kim received a $1 million diamond necklace from Kanye after their son Saint West was born. So as we get closer to Kylie Jenner‘s 19th birthday (it’s August 10, jot it down), it’s no huge surprise that the teen’s being showered in over-the-top presents. In addition to a new Land Rover (#same), Kylie received—wait for it—a puppy.

Ky’s bestie Jordyn Woods surprised her with the new pet, “Penny.” “So surprised! Jordyn told me she was going to the doctor.. & came back w penny! I had no idea,” Kylie wrote on Twitter about her birthday gift. The reality star also shared some footage of Penny, who happens to be very, very cute, with her Snapchat followers.

The beauty mini-mogul appears to be turning her new mansion into something of a petting zoo, and Penny will join Jenner’s other pets including Ernie the dachshund, plus Norman, Bambi, and Sophie. Jenner even joked that Ernie “has a girlfriend now” and also took to Instagram with a selfie cuddling the new pet and the caption, “Mom duty.” So it’s safe to say Woods definitely nailed it with this present.