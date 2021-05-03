Kylie Jenner’s Sexy Slip Dress Proves Maximalist Prints Are In For Summer

I don’t know much, but I do know this: Minimalism is officially out in 2021. It’s time to put away your white t-shirts and nix your plain black jeans! The prints are coming—and coming in hot. In fact, Kylie Jenner’s slip dress just proved that they’re already here. I mean, why else would she wear this loud dress if not to influence the entire Internet? When Jenner wears something, her 229 million followers are sure to follow suit.

Neutrals had their moment—an entire decade, basically!—but I’m here to report that vibrant colors have replaced them for 2021. Getting dressed is more important now than maybe ever before after a year stuck inside, so it’s no surprise that the whole world wants to experiment. I personally haven’t had any real reason to put actual on pants (you know, the kind with buttons and zippers) in months, so I will be going all-out as soon as I can come summer. Viva la patterns! Bring me the prints!

Cue Kylie Jenner in a bodycon dress designed to spark envy in every maximalist fashionista’s heart. There’s been no word yet on who actually designed Jenner’s going-out look, but I’ll be here furiously refreshing my Instagram feed until someone posts a credit.

This dress is not for the sartorially faint of heart, but this isn’t the first time Jenner has packed a daring printed look with her on vacation this year. Remember when she wore that barely-there cutout midi dress by Poster Girl on her trip to Mexico in January, or when she wore that colorful mesh catsuit from Florentina Leitner back in March? I personally have not stopped thinking about either look since she posted them.

Why the frenzy for this particular frock, you ask? Because, well, look at it! Jenner never misses with her night-out style, but this most recent ‘fit is one of my all-time faves. It’s not often that I see a Hermès Kelly bag that I don’t want to add to my own collection, so of course I’m crushing on Jenner’s hot pink version. She also showed off a larger brown croc-print Birkin on her Instagram Stories yesterday, but this smaller pink bag is truly the perfect going-out pick.

Stormi’s mom finished off her getup with a pair of gold strappy high-heeled sandals, some sparkly gold jewelry and (if you even count this as an accessory) a bougie black car to pose in front of. She is no stranger to the art of the getting-into-the-car selfie, but this most recent series of sexy photos are really something else. 10/10 in my book!

I might not be able to actually drive, but yes, I will be posing next to my family’s dark gray Jeep for my next OOTD as an homage to this maximalist moment. Same same, but different!