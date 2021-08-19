There’s a Theory That Kylie Jenner Is Secretly Pregnant & We’re Buying Every Part

This is a case for TikTok. There’s a TikTok theory that claims Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second baby with Travis Scott, and to be honest, it makes total sense.

TikTok user @carolinecaresalot went viral on August 11 when she posted a video explaining why she thinks Kylie is secretly pregnant. The main receipts were videos and photos shared by Kylie and her friends for her 24th birthday on August 10. In comparison to her 22nd birthday, for which Kylie posted a photo of herself in front of massive “22” flower arrangement on a super yacht in the middle of the ocean, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star instead hosted a small brunch and painting party with some friends for her 24th, which hints that something is different.

Though her low-key celebration could be due to the pandemic, the TikTok user explained that none of Kylie’s guests, including her best friends Stassi Karanikolaou and Victoria Villarroel, shared photos of videos of Kylie at her party. Instead, all of the posts from the party were of the food, paintings or other guests. Even Kylie’s older sister, Khloé Kardashian, posted a photo of lights from the party but none of her younger sister. Kylie’s other older sister, Kim Kardashian, also didn’t share a photo from the party and instead posted a throwback of her and Kylie when she was a kid.

Though none of her guests posted photos of Kylie from her party, Kylie did share a series of photos of herself on her birthday. The pictures showed in a skin-tight knit dress with a glass of wine in her hand as she posed in the backyard of her house. The photos showed Kylie with her light pink long acrylic nails. However, in a photo Kim shared on her Instagram of various hands and drinks, Kylie’s hand was seen with lime green tips, which hints that she didn’t take the photos of her birthday post on the same day as her birthday party. The TikTok user was also suspicious of videos from Kylie’s Instagram Story on the day of her birthday, which showed her from the neck up. The theory also comes two months after Kylie and Travis confirmed they were back together with a romantic Instagram post from New York City.

As fans remember, Kylie kept her pregnancy a secret when she was expecting her first child, Stormi Webster, in 2018. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians series finale in June, Kylie explained why she didn’t confirm her pregnancy until after she had given birth.

“I shared so much of my life,” Kylie said. “I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn’t know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone’s opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself.”

Kendall added, “This is obviously a theory—I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s studies on this—but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child. I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy. I really do think it was the best decision.”

Kim also suggested that the decision was made to keep Kylie and her baby safe. “There were times when we would be driving and pregnant, and paparazzi would almost crash into our cars because they just wanted a picture,” Kim said. “Kylie really wanted to, I think, protect her safety, the baby, and have that just be a private moment.”

As for how she kept her pregnancy a secret, Kylie explained that she simply stayed at home for most of her pregnancy. “I stayed in my house and around my neighborhood,” she said. “Then, towards the end, there would be helicopters every day—I couldn’t even go outside because they’d be shooting all my deliveries.”

She continued, “I remember, people thought it was a crib, but it was this piece of furniture showing up at my house. It was crazy, all day, so I just didn’t even leave.”

