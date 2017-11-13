These Photos Look a Lot Like Kylie Jenner Just Had a Baby Shower

After weeks of speculation, Kylie Jenner might have just confirmed her pregnancy. On Sunday, the 20-year-old reality star—who’s rumored to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott—threw a star-studded baby shower at her Los Angeles home—and there are pictures to prove it.

Kylie’s bash, which was held a day after her older sister Kim Kardashian‘s baby shower, was attended by her close friends and family members. According to sources for People, the shower was pajama-themed, with guests and the mom-to-be dressed in luxe satin pajamas. Whereas Kim’s shower was a last-minute occasion, the magazine’s source reported that the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been planning her party for a while.

In the paparazzi photos taken of the shower, fans can see the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” family scurrying around white tents set up in Kylie’s backyard. The tents, which were adorned with white-flower pillars and dreamy shear curtains, housed Kylie, who was sitting pretty as her guests entertained her. Other photos showed Kylie’s niece, North West, playing in a onesie, and her mom, Kris Jenner, rushing to bring guests a signing book.

Considering that people don’t tend to throw baby showers just for fun, the pictures are pretty damning evidence that Kylie is maybe, probably pregnant. Though, it’s also important to note that there’s no official confirmation that the photos are actually of Kylie’s baby shower—or, TBH, any baby shower. However, given that Kim celebrated a pajama-themed baby shower when she was expecting her son, Saint, in 2015, we have a hunch that Kylie’s Sunday bash was for a similar reason.