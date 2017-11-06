Kylie Jenner Claims Paparazzi Photos Were Photoshopped to Make Her Look Pregnant

It’s been a month and a half since rumors emerged that Kylie Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott, and we still haven’t gotten confirmation or even a direct address on the subject from Jenner herself. But that all changed yesterday when the 20-year-old “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star addressed her rumored pregnancy for the first time.

On Sunday, the Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Twitter to deny that a baby bump was visible in recent paparazzi photos published by The Daily Mail. The photos showed Jenner dressed in an oversized black hoodie and sweatpants with what appeared to be a potential baby bump peeking from under her sweater.

Jenner immediately slammed the photos, claiming that they were heavily Photoshopped to make her look pregnant. She pointed to “crooked lines” in the photos as evidence that they were altered. Though Jenner didn’t specify which lines she was referring to, one photo shows wonky curves on the trunk of a car in the background.

“First of all if you’re going to photoshop my photos blogs/paps!! Check for the crooked lines in the background.2nd photo is clearly altered,” she tweeted.

Though Jenner didn’t confirm or deny her rumored pregnancy, her tweet suggests that—if she is pregnant—she’s not as far along as the the paparazzi and gossip rags claim she is. After Jenner posted her tweet, X17Online, the original source of the photos, hit back, claiming that the shots are “100 % REAL!”

“They’re 100% REAL! No Photoshop, #nofilter, no additives, no preservatives — all organic and all REAL!” the site wrote.

To prove that the photos were likely edited, Jenner posted a picture of herself with her sister, Khloé Kardashian (who’s also rumored to be pregnant), on a junk food run at a convenience store. The pictures showed Jenner dressed in the same outfit as the paparazzi shots, but with no noticeable bump.

Whether the photos actually were doctored or Jenner’s oversized sweatshirt is just fooling everyone into hallucinating a baby bump, we’re all starting to go a little nuts over all these rumors—and it seems like that includes Jenner, too. Whatever the truth is, we hope momager Kris Jenner fesses up soon, because we don’t think we can stand the mystery any longer.