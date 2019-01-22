Here’s Why Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant Again

Everyone’s favorite reality star & makeup mogul has alerted the Twitter world that she has a new project in the works, and fans are already speculating: Is Kylie Jenner pregnant again? The speculation came on Monday afternoon after the 21-year-old mom tweeted, “I have something really exciting i get to share with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy ”

“Cooking something up,” you say? Perhaps something … in the oven? Most of us remember the rumors and secrecy around Jenner’s first pregnancy with daughter, Stormi Webster, just last year. In fact, when news broke on September 22, 2017 that the reality star might be pregnant, Jenner didn’t confirm these reports and instead stayed mum about her pregnancy for the following few months. That is, until she finally let the world in again with a post that brought us all to tears. Jenner posted an 11-minute video of her pregnancy as a tribute to her new baby girl. “thank you @wttyler for putting this together,” she captioned the Instagram. “here’s a little glimpse of the last 9 months. the link is in my bio ♥️”

(Seriously, if you didn’t cry watching Jenner’s adorable documentary-style montage to her baby titled, “To Our Daughter,” are you even human?)

All that said, Kylie has been quick to shut down the rumor mill this time, and we absolutely believe her.

“are you pregnant again? ” one fan tweeted, asking the question we’ve all been dying to know the answer to. “Noooo lol,” Jenner replied.

So, it looks like Stormi doesn’t have a sibling on the way just yet. But the thought that Jenner might be expecting another child isn’t that far-fetched. Just last Friday, People reported that Jenner and boyfriend Travis Scott do want to give Stormi a sibling soon. “They want another baby,” a source informed the outlet. “Travis has been adjusting his work schedule so he can spend as much time [as possible] with Kylie and Stormi. There will definitely be another baby sooner rather than later.” Perhaps a bigger family is in the works, but it’s not what Jenner was tweeting about.

So WHAT is Jenner so excited to share with us? Since that initial tweet yesterday, her next string of tweets has been a variation of “No’s” as fans tried to guess what the surprise might be. One of Jenner’s followers asked, “Is it a song,” to which Jenner quickly replied, “Nooo hah hah .“ OK so this reality star is not the latest celebrity-turning-singer-songwriter.

Many followers thought it might be related to Jenner’s wildly popular makeup line. “Is it related to Kylie cosmetics,” @InspireBieber asked. And again, the guess was wrong. “no no ,” Kylie replied.

Jenner also confirmed that it’s not a partnership either. It seems the world will have to wait on pins and needles for Kylie’s big reveal—we cannot wait! And for now, we can be satisfied knowing there will for sure be a lot of upcoming excitement surrounding Stormi Webster’s first birthday on February 4. Let the celebration begin!