Fans Think Kylie Jenner Is Pregnant Again Because of These Instagram Clues

Well, it seems Instagram fans believe they have a PhD! Fans have a theory that Kylie Jenner is pregnant again and doesn’t even know it. While now doesn’t seem like the best time for baby number two, who is to say Jenner’s not about to surprise us all. She has been known to keep secrets before announcing something with big reveal (AKA her first pregnancy). But she’s been dealing with her best friend Jordyn Woods’s cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson and her own drama with “hubby” (who’s not actually her hubby) Travis Scott. So, like we said, it doesn’t seem like now would be the time for her to want to make her family bigger. But life isn’t perfect and maybe this baby, fans are saying, wasn’t exactly planned.

Jenner’s current tumultuous status with the relationships in her life still hasn’t stopped fans from theorizing that the beauty mogul might be expecting. Based on Jenner’s latest Instagram video that showed little Stormi clinging to her mother, fans are convinced it means another little Jenner baby is on the way. According to an old wives’ tale, a baby being clingy can sometimes be a sign of pregnancy. OK—but also, aren’t babies clingy like 99 percent of the time anyway? That’s a hard clue to zero in on. Still, fans say the evidence is in Jenner’s social media.

Two days ago, Jenner took to social media to share a sweet, short video of her cuddled with Stormi. “i love our little conversations 🧸💛 💛💛☀️,” the reality star wrote. In the video, Jenner says, “Girl! You’ve gotta do things without me!” Funnily enough, Stormi responds with, “Yeah.” LOL. She has no idea what she’s saying but it was perfect.

Then, Jenner shared this adorable photo writing, “my baby is stuck to me like glue lately🖤.”

So what do these posts mean? Well, as BuzzFeed pointed out, fans are convinced that Stormi’s behavior in the video and photo might be a sign Jenner’s pregnant because “babies know.”

To be fair—Jenner did tease “baby #2” with an Instagram photo of her and Scott a few weeks ago. While it was *most likely* a joke, that’s a pretty weird joke to make. She likes to keep her fans on their toes, I guess.

When asked directly about being pregnant in January, Jenner shut that down with a tweetw writing, “Noooo lol.”

We guess only time will tell!