Kourtney Kardashian Sent Kylie Jenner This Sex Toy & Now I Want It, Too

As an editor, I get quite a few mailers of my own, but I’m always interested to see what celebs get—and especially which ones they like enough to post on social media. Of course, the Kardashian-Jenner clan always makes sure to post one another’s mail-outs, whether it’s Good American’s latest denim drop, a new SKIMS collection or Kylie Jenner’s sex toy delivery from Poosh.

Yep, you read that right! Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories to post a delivery from Poosh, big sis Kourtney’s lifestyle site that’s more or less just a knockoff of Goop but with more Kardashian nudity. No shade! Poosh content spans health and wellness, life and style, home and entertaining and of course, Kourtney’s own life. When the brand first launched, Kourt sent massive mailers full of gifts to all her closest friends to celebrate, and it appears another gifting has been sent out. Guess mine got lost in the mail; probs because I referred to the site as a Goop knockoff.

I digress! “Today is a good day,” Jenner declared as she filmed the delivery, the theme of which was At Home For The Holidays. The only item she devoted a dedicated frame to was a pearl thong from Bracli, joking, “I’m like, how do I get these on? This is amazing.” Still, I spotted some other Poosh-approved goodies, including the J.R. Watkins Hand Elixir, Root Science face masks, Libby In The Mood Daily Supplement, Zena Foster beauty tools, the Oura Smart Ring, a Slip leopard print silk sleep mask, a carryall tote and the LELO ORA 3.

That last one’s the thing that really caught my attention, for obvious reasons.

If ever you were unsure about which vibrator to buy, a Kar-Jenner-approved one seems like a pretty good pick—and more than that, LELO is known for their incredible products. The LELO Ora 3 boasts “the ultimate oral sensation,” thanks to a PreMotion Technology that includes a rotating nub that mimics actual oral stimulation. The overall customer rating is 4.3 out of 5 stars.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The LELO Ora 3 comes in three colors, but I think I’m going to copy Kylie and opt for Deep Rose. If you or someone you know deserves a new sex toy this season, consider this one the perfect pick. Or, wait it out and see if Kourtney mails you one, too.