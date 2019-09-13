Kylie Jenner’s Playboy Cover Is Honestly Incredible

It has arrived and TBH it’s super stunning. Kylie Jenner’s Playboy cover photo isn’t anything like we expected, which is why it’s so beautiful. The 22-year-old makeup mogul is front and center on Playboy’s “The Pleasure Issue” which was art directed by her beau, Travis Scott and shot by her long-time personal photographer, Sasha Samsonova.

On the cover, Kylie is decked out in red lace lingerie wearing a diamond Playboy bunny necklace. However, her face is nowhere to be found. We’re not sure if this was Kylie or Travis’ decision–and we’re not quite sure how we feel about her being a faceless body but she looks amaze so as long as she’s cool with it, so are we.

However, the most interesting part of the entire shoot was not the photo–Kylie was interviewed by Travis and her answers are pretty interesting. Travis asked her, “Do you feel like I empower you to own your identity and sexuality as a mom?” Ok Mr. Astroworld!

Kylie responded, “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

Peep the cover here.

In case you were wondering, though we’re not sure why you would be–Kylie and Travis’ sex life has only been heightened since they’ve become parents. Um.. well anyway look at the rest of the pictures, they look really good.