Kylie Jenner Went With A B&W Playboy Bunny Halloween Look Last Night

The Kylie Cosmetics founder never disappoints when it comes to Halloween. Kylie Jenner’s Playboy bunny Halloween Costume for 2019 is pretty legendary. The reality star donned a black bustier and black bunny ears to complete her Playboy Bunny look.

Her costume comes at interesting timing, considering the 22-year-old recently posed nude for Playboy’s “Pleasure Issue” with her then-boyfriend Travis Scott. TBH Jenner always crushes Halloween. Yes, she got some negative feedback for dressing Stormi up as a mini version of her Met Gala 2019 look (the complaints were basically, “can’t you just let her be a kid?”). But Jenner has bounced back epically.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore ice blue contact lenses and very big bombshell waves in her hair to complete her costume. The white cuffs and white bowtie were a nice accent to the otherwise all-black ensemble. We’re guessing Jenner wowed at her best Stassi Karanikolaou’s Playboy-themed Halloween blowout last night. Her selfie is just about as epic as they come, amiright?

Jenner wrote, “Stas said i’m having a playboy party pull up,” on her mirror selfie video. She also shared a short video of her hair prep. It looks like a lot of work went into all of it—worth it!

Jenner’s outfits are always spot-on for Halloween. She did, however, receive some negative feedback on Stormi’s Halloween look over the weekend.

Remind you of anyone?

Many people thought her one-year-old daughter should’ve been able to choose her own costume, but never fear—there are many more nights left in Halloweek.