Kylie Jenner Steps Out Sporting an Insane Platinum Lob

Kylie Jenner must have been feeling nostalgic yesterday. First, she posted a “throwback selfie” with rose gold hair, from back in the day (OK, a few months ago) when she took the plunge and dyed her hair platinum, then threw in a tinge of pink. But she didn’t stop there. Next, she posted not one, but five shots of herself strolling around L.A., getting her makeup done and her car door opened for her. Wearing platinum blonde lob.

Yes, fine, we know, it’s a wig. It has the telltale sign of a wig at the hairline—for starters, it’s ever-so-slightly different from Jenner’s natural hairline, and it’s also just a tiny bit too thick too fast—the zero-to-60 of hairlines. Also, the true smoking gun is that hairstylist and wig guru Tokyo Stylez ‘grammed it, and we all know what that means.

Stylez got serious attention a couple of years ago when helped Jenner and her hair go various shades of the rainbow, including blue. “Kylie reached out to me because she’d seen my work on Instagram, and she started to send me pictures of looks that she wanted to re-create,” Stylez told Allure.

To make a wig look natural, “it’s all about measurements,” Stylez said. “You have your measurements before, and it’s all pretty much fitted before you get there, so it’s just a bit of clipping here and there for the perfect fit in the back and on the sides. I normally cut the front of the wig to make it look as natural as possible.”

Whether Jenner misses her platinum hair or not is up for debate, but she’s probably going to stick with wigs at least for now—so as to keep her hair healthy. With Jenner, though, you never know!