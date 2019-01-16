Kylie Jenner Channels Her Inner Flamingo in a Feathered Pink Dress

Every day, I’m becoming increasingly convinced that the lives of the entire Kardashian-Jenner family are really just comprised of one massive, continuous photo shoot. The camera never seems to stop. So of course, it was no surprise to see Kylie Jenner sharing a series of photos from a new (miscellaneous) photo shoot on Tuesday, all of which capture Jenner looking stunning in a pink feathered dress that gives off serious flamingo vibes (long-ass legs included).

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, as we know, can pull off anything—even a glorified pink feather boa, which is pretty much all this dress is. The Attico gown (which was once available at Farfetch) seems to largely lack structure, which Jenner accounted for by cinching it with a thick black belt. Adding insult to injury (by that, I mean, making her legs look even longer than they already are), Jenner sported beautiful black Giuseppe Zanotti heels embellished with massive pom-poms on the back. Not only does the pink feathered dress make Jenner look like an insanely wealthy flamingo, but the long legs really seal the deal.

View this post on Instagram felt like a flamingo in this dress 🌺 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 15, 2019 at 8:57am PST

I’d be lying if I said “flamingo royalty” was an aesthetic I’d considered sporting before seeing this photos of Kylie Jenner and her stunning pink dress, but now that I have, I’m kind of game. Just one problem though: I’m not sure you could get away with wearing this gown anywhere but a studio? (That’s honestly how I feel about most of the ensembles the Kardashian-Jenners wear in their photo shoots, but I digress.) Jenner’s pink dress is kind of like a sexy take on a high school theater prop—hot, but kind of haphazardly crafty. The jury’s still out on this one, but one thing’s for sure: Jenner looks surprisingly (but not so surprisingly) hot.