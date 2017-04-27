Can You Spot the Problem with This Pic of Kylie Jenner?

Another day, another Photoshop. It’s a tale as old as time (or Instagram) at this point, but whenever a celebrity appears to have altered a photo before posting it, fans freak the F out. And that’s exactly what happened in the case of a shot Kylie Jenner posted last night, wearing nothing but a white long-sleeved shirt and a pair of Puma underwear. (She’s an ambassador for the brand.)

Though some appreciated the pic with rose emojis or heart-eyes smiley faces, others were quick to cry Photoshop, pointing to the wavy doorframe (or curtains) behind her. “Walls dont bend lol,” one wrote. “Dat doorframe tho,” another added. A third follower simply wrote, “Photoshopped the left side definitely.”

Well—it certainly wouldn’t be the first time a star has been called out for a little Photoshop, and it won’t be the last. As another follower put it, “Who cares if she photoshopped srlsy she literally ALWAYS looks this good anyway 😭.”

The firestorm doesn’t appear to be bothering Jenner. Since posting this pic, she’s already posted two other things—one of her signature singing-along-in-the-car videos, and a shot of her chilling on a private plane. In other words—go ahead and hate, haters; Jenner’s certainly not flying commercial.