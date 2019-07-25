StyleCaster
The Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Makes Per Instagram Post Has Me So Overwhelmed

The Amount Of Money Kylie Jenner Makes Per Instagram Post Has Me So Overwhelmed

Kylie Jenner
Well, apparently Instagram isn’t just about sharing photos of your dogs and food. It’s also a way to makes a whole lot of money. Kylie Jenner’s pay per Instagram post is truly astounding. Like, we’re still not sure we believe it. But here we are. According to Hopper HQ’s annual list of the highest-paid Instagramers, Jenner is way, way up there. In fact, for a second year a row, she’s number one. The reality star reportedly earns up to $1.2 million for just one post. Let me say that again so you can fully understand…Jenner charges per Instagram post. Her average fee is apparently $1,2666,000 per single post. SO—yes, Jenner makes well over one million dollars for each time she hits “share” on the application.

Who else makes the list? Why Ariana Grande of course! The pop star could charge $996,000 per post if she wanted to, but apparently the 25-year-old doesn’t work it like the Kardashian and Jenners do. Kim Kardashian is ~obviously~ on the list as well, welcoming up to $910,000 per single post. Casual.

There are also people who live their lives entirely as Instagram influencers. Reality star and pop star fame aside, Instagram influencers actually do pretty well for themselves once they reach a certain level. For example, a woman named Lele Pons makes $144,000 per post. Alrighty then.

Things might change for all of these payments though if the app continues to roll out it’s Instagram like ban. The changes have gone through trials in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and Brazil. The motivation behind a like ban? The company explained that it wants to create a “a less pressurized environment” by allowing their users to see who liked their post, but not any other posts. AKA we can see our likes, but not anybody else’s.

