Kylie Jenner Stars in PartyNextDoor’s New Music Video, ‘Come and See Me’

PartyNextDoor just debuted the music video for “Come and See Me,” which stars a very dreamy, sultry Kylie Jenner, who winds up making out with him in the rain.

The video, which was released on Snapchat today (it is Kylie-related, after all), feels like a weird cross between reality and fantasy, starting with a beautiful morning in Los Angeles. Jenner makes tea in a silk slip and snuggles with her dog. Everything feels ethereal. Then the beat drops and PND croons from a piano while Jenner does her makeup, spliced with party scenes. Jenner watches the whole thing go down on Snapchat, which feels very current and meta and, for better or worse, spot-on.

And then Jenner shows up at PND’s place, and they make out in the rain. The whole thing is mesmerizing, and though they haven’t spoken publicly about their relationship, they’ve been seen together enough (and spotted on each others’ Snapchats enough) that their relationship seems beyond speculation.

No sign of Drake in the vid—his verse in the song is replaced with a little sax—but who needs him when you’ve got this much chemistry between PND and Jenner?