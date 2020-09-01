Kylie Jenner Is Being Slammed For Flying to Paris in the Middle of a Pandemic

Not cool. Kylie Jenner was slammed for traveling to Paris amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star came under fire on Friday, August 28, when she posted a series of photos of her in Paris, France, on her Instagram. The E! personality also took to her Instagram Story with more photos of her posing in front of popular locations in Paris, such as Louvre Museum and the Louis Vuitton store.

E! News reported on Saturday, August 29, that Kylie was in Paris with a group of friends for a business trip to meet with the executives from the beauty company, Coty Inc., which owns Kylie’s brand, Kylie Cosmetics. Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian’s company, KKW Beauty, is also owned by Coty Inc. A source told E! News that Kylie and her friends were exempt from France’s rule prohibiting American tourists from traveling to the country because they were on a “business”: trip to meet Coty CEO Peter Harf.

“She was able to enter the country on a business exemption,” the source said. “She had meetings for her cosmetics brand and brought friends along to make a trip out of it.”

According to the website for the U.S. Embassy in Paris, the French government will allow individuals to enter the country for “business activity important to the French economy.” The site also noted that this is a “rare” occurrence. Without this exemption, any individuals traveling to France from the United Kingdom or countries outside of the European union are required to quarantine for two weeks, according to the French consulate. A source told E! News that Kylie and her friends plan to return to California in the “next few days.”

Despite Kylie’s legal entry into France, her followers still aren’t happy about her travel to Paris amid the current pandemic. “You have this huge platform and instead of promoting social distancing and adhering to the laws and regulations put in place for everyone’s SAFETY in a GLOBAL PANDEMIC … you flaunt your travels internationally when people can’t even see sick family members during this crisis,” one user wrote. “I hope you are ashamed of yourself”

Another commented, “Is the rest of world wondering how she crossed border restrictions during a pandemic to Europe of all places during a crisis, then allowed to travel back to the states? Or is it just me….”

Kylie’s trip to Paris comes after the reality star took to her Instagram Stories in March to urge her followers to stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. “Hey guys. Happy self quarantine!” she said at the time. “I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning and even though I’ve already been doing my daily reminders, he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys so you can see me and hear me.”

She continued, “Practice social distancing, self quarantine.”

She went on to explain to her followers the seriousness of social distancing. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick,” she said. “You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious, and the only way that we’re going to slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now. Nobody is immune to this. Millennials are not immune to this.

She continued, “New evidence actually shows that a large percentage in the hospital right now are young adults…I love you guys. We’re going to get through this together. We just have to listen to each other, respect each other, self quarantine.”

