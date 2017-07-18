StyleCaster
15 Times Kylie Jenner’s Outfits Made Us Scratch Our Heads

by
Photo: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner may have the makeup game on lock—with a multi-million dollar beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, and tons of adoring fans dying to cop her look—but her style game? While the 19-year-old undoubtedly has a closet (and bank account) 10 times larger than the average teenager, some of her outfits are, let’s just say, interesting.

MORE: Here’s What Kylie Jenner Lipstick Looks Like On Every Skin Tone

But hey, everyone’s figuring out their style, even the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. Plus, it makes for a fun time to look back at Kylie’s most head-scratching looks. (Remember when she tore two-thirds of her sweatshirt off and wore it out?) But obvi, we can’t blame her. Just look at our circa-2007 look books. To feel a little bit better about your fashion fails, click through for 15 times Kylie wore the most confusing AF outfits.

1 of 15
👀👀

June 2017

When she forgot the rest of her sweatshirt.

Can't Buy Style

October 2015

When she said that you "can't buy style" while wearing another ripped sweatshirt.

rainbow braids 🌈

April 2016

When she put eyes on her nipples and crotch.

September 2016

When she glammed a camo t-shirt with a WWE-style belt.

August 2016

When she tried to make butt-less jeans a thing for a hot minute.

February 2016

When she forgot to take off her sunglasses inside.

February 2016

When she p much wore a potato sack, but at least she showed her shoulder caps.

February 2015

When she gave her bomber jacket a train.

April 2014

When she wore this to Coachella.

January 2017

When she knew her thighs would get hot, so she cut a hole for them.

September 2013

When she wanted to wear a button-up shirt, leather, and a dress all at the same time.

Spend it all at the pop up !!$$$💰

February 2017

When she paired a jean jacket with a jean belt and jeans. (Britney and JT are shook.)

November 2016

When she wore a shirt with her own face on it.

September 2016

When she gave chandeliers a run for their money.

NYFW 🖕🏼

February 12

When she took the oversized trend too far.

