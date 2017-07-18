15 Times Kylie Jenner’s Outfits Made Us Scratch Our Heads

Kylie Jenner may have the makeup game on lock—with a multi-million dollar beauty line, Kylie Cosmetics, and tons of adoring fans dying to cop her look—but her style game? While the 19-year-old undoubtedly has a closet (and bank account) 10 times larger than the average teenager, some of her outfits are, let’s just say, interesting.
But hey, everyone’s figuring out their style, even the Kardashian-Jenner ladies. Plus, it makes for a fun time to look back at Kylie’s most head-scratching looks. (Remember when she tore two-thirds of her sweatshirt off and wore it out?) But obvi, we can’t blame her. Just look at our circa-2007 look books. To feel a little bit better about your fashion fails, click through for 15 times Kylie wore the most confusing AF outfits.
June 2017
When she forgot the rest of her sweatshirt.
October 2015
When she said that you "can't buy style" while wearing another ripped sweatshirt.
April 2016
When she put eyes on her nipples and crotch.
September 2016
When she glammed a camo t-shirt with a WWE-style belt.
August 2016
When she tried to make butt-less jeans a thing for a hot minute.
February 2016
When she forgot to take off her sunglasses inside.
February 2016
When she p much wore a potato sack, but at least she showed her shoulder caps.
February 2015
When she gave her bomber jacket a train.
April 2014
When she wore this to Coachella.
January 2017
When she knew her thighs would get hot, so she cut a hole for them.
September 2013
When she wanted to wear a button-up shirt, leather, and a dress all at the same time.
February 2017
When she paired a jean jacket with a jean belt and jeans. (Britney and JT are shook.)
November 2016
When she wore a shirt with her own face on it.
September 2016
When she gave chandeliers a run for their money.
February 12
When she took the oversized trend too far.