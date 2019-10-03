Kylie Jenner Is Fully Embracing Fall Vibes In This Pumpkin Spice-Inspired Outfit

Scroll To See More Images

October—the best month of all—is officially here, and even celebrities are no stranger to its charms. I mean, who could resist the crunchy leaves, cool nights, Halloween and pumpkin spice?! Turns out, no one can, because even Kylie Jenner’s latest Instagram outfit is totally inspired by the great, great month of October. The billionaire took to Insta on Wednesday night to give the world a taste of the season. Wearing incredibly shimmery orange pants and matching top (and adding the caption “hi october..” to her Instagram post), Jenner has arrived to autumn looking like a pumpkin spice snack.

Frankly, Kylie Jenner looks like the month of October personified. Orange, glittery, in-your-face in the best way—this is the autumnal aesthetic we all deserve. Plus, both the top and the pants are from Saks Potts and still available to shop (just in case you’re itching to recreate the look for your own October vibes). While the Saks Potts Orange Shimmer Lissi Trousers will run you $295, you can snag the Saks Potts Saya Shimmer Top for $265. (Hey, $30 is $30.) While, for me, this would be considered an extremely risky purchase to put on my credit card, for Kylie Jenner—billionaire extraordinaire—this is probably one of her least expensive ensembles. Can you imagine?! Plus, her Judith Lieber purse is shaped like $10,000 in cash (and covered in Swarsovski crystals!!). It’s fine. I’m fine.

Jenner posted this incredible fall photo in the midst of utter relationship gossip chaos. With the news breaking recently that she and baby daddy Travis Scott have called it quits, this post might be considered a declaration to the world that she’s got her cash, looks and is ready to conquer the world—boyfriend or not. And isn’t that the mood all of us want to have going into this fall? I know I do.