Kylie Jenner’s Barely-There Mosiac Dress Is My New Summer Going-Out Uniform

Summer is basically here, and I’m just flailing around, trying to get my warm-weather wardrobe in check. One of the most important—and usually most elusive—parts of the perfect summer wardrobe is, of course, the going-out outfit. You want something you can wear all summer that keeps you from overheating, but makes you look hot AF, and Kylie Jenner’s recent orange mini dress just might be exactly what we’ve been looking for this year.

Clad in a bright orange mosaic mini dress on Monday, Jenner headed to have to dinner with friends. I mean, the last time I went to dinner with friends, I wore black mom jeans and a Pepsi crop top from Forever 21, but, like, whatever. Jenner even had her hair and makeup (Kylie Jenner cosmetics, of course) professionally done for the occasion. (Is a Monday night dinner with your BFFs an “occasion?” Because if so, I’ve been dressing way too casually my entire life.) The whole look is a lot, but it’s a damn mood.

The lesson here, I guess, is that you can truly never be too extra, and it’s the exact vibe I’m looking to bring to my summer wardrobe. A barely-there mini dress in on-trend neon hues is the only way I’d like to ring in summer (at a casual dinner with my pals, obvs). Of course, now we’re all wondering where we, too, can purchase this iconic mini dress. And, guess what, it’s available! Hold your horses, though, because the Kylie Jenner fan accounts pinpointed the Julien Macdonald ensemble, and it, uh, retails for $16,917. So casual! It just keeps getting more casual! So, if you’ve got that kind of cash lying around and want to show up to meet your friends at Shake Shack in a $16k dress, have at it friends. Nothing but respect from me.