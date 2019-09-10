Kylie Jenner Posed Nude For Playboy & The First Photo Is Stunning

We have to say, the girl looks sensational. Kylie Jenner’s nude Playboy photo with Travis Scott is incredible–and proves that Kylie is no longer trying to be the baby of the KarJenner clan. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul recently turned 22, but she’s already a billionaire so there is not much she hasn’t done. Kylie is no stranger to sexier and risqué looks–and with her bangin’ body, we can see why clothes are optional for her.

But now, the mama of one is taking things to a new level. She’s following in her big sister, Kim Kardashian’s footsteps and posing for Playboy. We all remember back in 2007 when Kimmy reluctantly posed for Playboy at the urging of her mom, Kris Jenner. It’s where that iconic line–“Kim, you’re doing great, sweetie!” came from.

However, Kylie has decided to do things on her own terms. Using her personal photographer Sasha Samsanova–and creative directed by her beau, Travis Scott–Kylie and Travis will be posing for Playboy’s upcoming “Pleasure” issue. So far, Kylie has just shared one photo of what we’re sure will be an absoultely sutnning photo shoot.

In this photo–Kylie is completely nude with only a cowboy hat on her head. Though her buns are out, the front of her body is turned into Travis’ bare chest. The Astroworld rapper,for his part, is waring only a pair of jeans and a diamond neckless around his neck as he embraces his lady.

Referencing both her hometown and Travis’ Kylie caption the photo, ” When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon.”

Though Travis and Kylie have been together since Coachella 2017, and they share a 1-year old daughter, Stormi–there haven’t been any plans to wed just yet. Apparently, they can’t quite agree on marriage as a next step. While Travis is ready for it–Kylie would like to try for another baby first.

Either way–these two are clearly blissfully in love.