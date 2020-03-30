Kylie Jenner Has a Valid Reason for Why Her Nudes Will Never Leak

She has a point. Kylie Jenner’s nude photos will never leak because—drumroll please—she doesn’t send them. The Kylie Cosmetics founder revealed in a YouTube video on Friday, March 27, thats fans will never see her completely naked because her nudes will never be seen by another person other than herself.

In the video, Kylie and her friends, Stassie Karanikolaou, Yris Palmer and Victoria Villarroel, played a round of “Most Likely To.” When one of the questions asked who’s most likely to have their nudes leaked, Kylie confessed that her naked pictures are for her eyes and her eyes only. “I don’t send nudes,” Kylie said. In the end, the group voted Stassi as the most likely to have her nudes leaked, which she didn’t disagree with. Stassi then admitted that she and Victoria have taken nude pictures together, but haven’t sent them to anyone.

As for Kylie, the Kylie Skin CEO only specified that she hasn’t sent nudes. But that doesn’t mean that she hasn’t taken them for herself. As fans know, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has stripped down for several magazines in the past, including for her September 2019 Playboy photoshoot with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott.

As many know, Kylie’s older sister Kim Kardashian has also had her sex tape leaked. In 2007, the KKW Beauty founder’s X-rated video with her ex-boyfriend, Ray J, leaked online. Since then, Kim has opened up about the experience and slammed those who slut-shamed her when her 2002 sex tape was leaked without her consent.

“Everyone deals with things differently and I seem to deal with things — whether the sex tape, the robbery, even the death of my dad, who was the most important person in my life — I push to just overcome it,” she told Richardson magazine in 2018.

It was awful what happened to Kim, and we would hate to see it happen to any of her family members. Whether Kylie has taken or sent nude photos or not, no one has permission to those besides her.