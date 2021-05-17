Kylie Jenner’s Nude Bikini Is The Swimsuit Equivalent Of The Naked Dress

Kylie Jenner is no stranger to a skimpy bikini. In fact, it’s kind of her thing. Every time the Kar-Jenners jet off on a family vacation somewhere tropical, the youngest of the clan graces our Instagram feeds with a multitude of beachy looks, most consisting of scandalous string bikinis and high-fashion accessories. That said, Kylie Jenner’s nude bikini is probably the most jaw-dropping to date—her Isa Boulder swimsuit was hardly detectable as I scrolled quickly through my feed. At first glance, I honestly thought she was naked. My bad, Kylie!

Isa Boulder is a brand known for luxurious satin swimwear, and it appears Jenner has found her perfect shade. She paired her itty-bitty nude bikini with a beaded Chanel necklace and little else, quoting her sister, Kourtney Kardashian, in her Instagram caption. “My vibe right now is just living life,” she wrote. Aren’t we all, Ky!!

Jenner doesn’t give photo credits on IG, but I have a feeling Khloé is the photographer to thank for this masterpiece. “I’ve been waiting for this blessing,” she commented, proving she was either there when it was taken or (at the very least) approved the edits in the group chat. Oh, to scroll through the Kardashian sister group chat just one time. A girl can dream!!!

As you can see, Jenner’s look is nude indeed—her nude, that is. The fashion world is finally starting to use the divisive word with more caution, something I’m personally glad to see. A woman of a darker or lighter complexion seeking a “nude” swimsuit could not buy Kylie’s exact pick and expect a similar look. When shopping for something “nude,” it’s all about considering what will complement your own skin tone. The result? A suuuuuper sexy look that’s almost too hot for the ‘Gram.

Nothing screams “Hot Girl Summer” quite like a bikini that looks like absolutely nothing, so read on for a few swimsuits that perfectly nail this season’s nude bikini trend. Ideal for when your vibe is just living life!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Phoebe Satin Top + Joni Satin Bottom

Jenner’s bikini isn’t available on the Isa Boulder site, but the Phoebe top and Joni bottoms are a gorg alternative from the same brand, available in tons of shades.

Frill Trim Triangle Top + Tie Side Bikini Bottom

Need something less expensive? This SOLY HUX suit is available on Amazon and comes in 41 COLORS, a few of which are great “nude” options. Paler ladies can opt for Khaki and anyone with a deeper skin tone can choose between Brown and Pure Brown.

Ribbed Shine Scoop Bikini Top + Tie Cheekier Bikini Bottom

If you’re looking for another affordable option, Aerie’s new Ribbed Shine range has you covered! This Scoop Bikini Top and the Tie Cheekier Bikini Bottoms are a great way to channel Jenner’s barely-there look.

Pointelle Rib Lee Lee Bikini Top + Court Bikini Bottom

L*Space’s Pointelle Rib collection offers another fun option if a satin bikini doesn’t seem practical for you—and the shade Putty is perfection. Rock the Lee Lee top with the Court Bottoms and take your own fire photo for the ‘Gram. You’re just living life!