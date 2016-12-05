Kylie Jenner Reveals Totally NSFW 2017 Pinup Calendar

This month, we’ve already seen a gorgeous edition of the annual Pirelli calendar, and every day we’re treated to a sexy new video from Love mag for its yearly advent calendar. Now Kylie Jenner is taking matters into her own hands and making her own damn calendar. “So‚ I made my very own calendar with Terry Richardson,” she said on Snapchat. “All exclusive pics.”

If anyone’s even the tiniest bit familiar with Richardson’s work, you know he’s famous for creating risqué, over-the-top, totally bananas photographs, which pretty much always mix a healthy helping of sex appeal into the milieu. And he didn’t disappoint here. Ripping the plastic wrap from the cal, Jenner snapped April’s shot in all its shining glory. “All right, I want to keep the rest of the photos a secret, ’cause I want you guys to be surprised, but this one’s April,” she said. “So fucking bomb, Terry!”

The $22 cal drops December 10, the day her new merch website, The Kylie Shop, launches. She’s also opening her very own pop-up shop in the Westfield Topanga shopping mall in the San Fernando Valley, because—why not?

So far, she’s shared pics of herself in black lingerie and a black crown; entangled with a snake, butt on full display; and wearing a full-on fishnet outfit with a T-shirt that just says, “Please Insert Money,” so—let’s just say Jenner’s in her element here. The market is about to be flooded with Kylie merch—everything from phone cases to trucker hats to thongs to sweatshirts have appeared on her brand’s Insta—but we bet this will be one of her most popular (and quick to sell out) items.