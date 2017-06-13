Kylie Jenner Net Worth: All the Ways She Makes Money

As the youngest member of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” clan, Kylie Jenner was seriously underestimated in her early years. She never broke into modeling like her sister Kendall Jenner and it took years before she had fans desperate to recreate her look like Kim Kardashian did. But, like the late bloomer she is, Kylie has seriously come into her own—and boasts an impressive net worth of $20 million.
But how did Kylie get the megastar teenager we know today? Yup, that’s right. This uber-successful makeup mogul is only 19. Click through to read about all of Kylie’s game-changing business moves.
2011
In 2011, when she was just 13, Kylie launched two nail lacquers with OPI Products: Wear Something Spar-Kylie and Rainbow in S-Kylie. The polishes, which marked the teenager's first major business deal, earned her $200,000 in OPI endorsements.
2013
A couple years later, Kylie, 15 at the time, launched her first clothing collection with her sister Kendall. The line, called The Kendall & Kylie Collection, was sold at PacSun and led to numerous other collections with the beachwear-themed store, as well.
2013
In the same year, Kylie partnered with her Kendall again to launch a jewelry collection with Pascal Mouawad's Glamhouse. The bling line was titled Metal Haven by Kendall & Kylie.
2014
The Jenner sisters teamed up again in 2014 t0 launch a shoe and handbag collection with Steve Madden's Madden Girl line. Unsurprisingly, the Calabasas girls channeled a California-meets-high fashion feel for their collection.
2014
For her first solo venture, the teen teamed up with Bellami Hair to release her own line of hair extensions, titled Kylie Hair Koutoure. The collection included 16 different shades and a wet to dry hairbrush.
2014
Unless you're really keeping up with the Kardashians, you might have missed the time when Kendall and Kylie tried their hands at authoring. Alongside ghost writer Maya Sloan, the sisters spent 2014 teaming up to write the science fiction novel, Rebels: City of Indra.
2015
Ky kept things moving in 2015 by becoming the second-ever ambassador for skin care company, Nip + Fab.
2015
Despite the solo projects, Ky couldn't stray too far away from her sister. The duo left PacSun in 2015 and teamed up again to release another clothing line, Kendall + Kylie, for Topshop.
Kendall + Kylie eventually branched out to its own brand. Though it still teamed up with big names in fashion for occasional collaborations, such as an eyewear line with REVOLVE in 2016.
2015
In the same year the reality star received heat for the viral #KylieJennerLipChallenge (you know, when people would put their lips into a shot glass to plump them up?), Kylie announced the launch of her first makeup item line: the Kylie Lip Kit, which also happens to be vegan. As fans of the star know, this was only the first of many.
2016
Along with the rest of her sisters, Kylie launched her personal-branded app in 2016. The app, titled the Kylie Jenner Official App, quickly hit the top of the charts of the iTunes app store, surpassing all five of her sisters.
2016
With the insane popularity of her lip kits, Kylie launched her full makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics, not too long after. In addition to her noteworthy lip products, the line also included items, such as eyeshadow palettes and blushes.
2016
Moving on to the big leagues, Kylie was announced as the new face of PUMA in fall 2016, alongside hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd
2016
Moving away from her frequent collabs with Kendall, Kylie teamed up with Khloe in 2016 to launch their joint makeup collection. The collection, titled Koko Kollection by Kylie Cosmetics, launched its second line in summer 2017.
2016
As one of the biggest years in business for the reality, 2016 was also the year that Kylie launched her own solo online store, appropriately titled The Kylie Shop. The brand recently announced a new camo swimsuit line with Kylie, obviously, as the face.
2017
And everything comes full circle. With years in the makeup biz and thousands of adoring fans, Kylie earned her first solo "KUWTK" spin-off. The show, titled "Life of Kylie," will premiere in July and dive into the 19-year-old's professional and personal lives.
