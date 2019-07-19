Kylie Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier Swimsuit Has the Trippiest Nude-Effect

Scroll To See More Images

With an influx of Kylie Jenner vacation pictures on Instagram lately, there’s been so many good ensembles to look at while I sit at home, definitely not on vacation. I’ve been attempting to live vicariously through these sultry beach looks the reality star has been posting, but one particular swimsuit has rocked me to my core. On Thursday, Kylie Jenner wore a naked-effect swimsuit so trippy and confusing, I’m not totally convinced she didn’t just go to the beach actually nude. I mean, I know the reality star didn’t just post nude photos to Instagram, but this swimsuit look is all kinds of wild.

Typically, I see Jenner rocking all sorts of stringy bikinis or revealing one-piece swimsuits. Her most recent swimsuit is also revealing, but not for the reasons you’d think. You know those touristy t-shirts that have a naked person (or someone in a slinky swimsuit) on the front? OK, so think that, but in swimsuit form. The vintage Jean Paul Gaultier one-piece swimsuit fit Kylie Jenner like a glove (of course) and truly made her look confusingly naked.

Of course, Kylie Jenner fans tracked down the Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit and discovered it’s from his Spring 1999 collection (and estimated to be about $590). Unfortunately, this means we’re all hard-pressed to copy Jenner’s look, but what’s new? Frankly, I don’t know if I have the confidence or desire to try and pull off a nude-effect swimsuit anyway. However, if you’re still itching to get a least part of this look for yourself, you can snag Jenner’s Jacquie Aiche disco shaker hoop earrings for only $6,250. If you have that kind of cash lying around, I say go for it. At that point, you might as well attempt to find the vintage Jean Paul Gaultier swimsuit too. Meanwhile, I’ll be over here browsing the clearance racks and pretending I have a beach vacation coming soon.