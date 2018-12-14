Kylie Jenner Is Basically Dripping with Sparkle in This Crystal-Covered Naked Dress

The Kardashian/Jenner family has never been known for their subtlety. Nude photo shoots, jaw-dropping gowns, giant mansions—their extravagance knows no bounds. This holiday season is no exception. It’s not surprising, then, that the youngest of the clan practically broke Instagram yesterday when she uploaded a photo of herself wearing a genuinely perfect, crystal- and pearl-concoction. Behold, Kylie Jenner’s naked dress.

In the spirit of the season, the new mom decked herself out in head-to-toe sparkle. Perched on pristine white couch with her hair up in a high pony (Ariana Grande style), Jenner served a serious holiday look. Seriously, the thing was so shiny we practically needed sunglasses to look at it.

And in what can only be referred to as a total power move, Jenner uploaded the Instagram without a caption. Because let’s be real: It speaks for itself. Forget putting a star on top of your Christmas tree this season; just print out this Instagram and place it atop the highest bough, instead. If we can look one-fourth this festive at literally any holiday party we attend this month, we’ll be set.

Still, a question remains: What was the occasion for this outfit? As much as we respect dressing up for the ‘gram, this dress definitely deserves more than a quick post to keep up content. And, while Jenner is certainly no stranger to sparkle, this crystal-covered naked dress may take the cake, as far as over-the-top Kardashian-Jenner outfits go. Is she heading to a party? To a super glitzy date night? Is she DIYing her own Christmas card in lieu of the family-wide one that may or may not be coming to fruition this year?

Whatever the reason, we’re just hoping some kind of elaborate photo shoot took place so we can see the dress from every single possible angle (while staring into our closets and sighing, of course, because who can top that?).